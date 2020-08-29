Coronavirus in Pune: With 1,781 new cases, PMC's COVID-19 tally crosses 90,000 mark; death toll reaches 2,168

Pune: As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in Pune rose by 1,781 in the last 24 hours to 90,871 on Friday.

With 40 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 2,168, he said.

A total of 1,578 patients were discharged, taking the number of active cases to 15,158 during the day, he said.

As per the update, 73,527 people have recovered/discharged from the disease as of now.

With 6,449 tests conducted on Friday, a total number of tests conducted reached to 4,32,999, Mohol said.