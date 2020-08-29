Coronavirus in Pune: With 1,781 new cases, PMC's COVID-19 tally crosses 90,000 mark; death toll reaches 2,168

Pune: As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in Pune rose by 1,781 in the last 24 hours to 90,871 on Friday.
With 40 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 2,168, he said.
A total of 1,578 patients were discharged, taking the number of active cases to 15,158 during the day, he said.
As per the update, 73,527 people have recovered/discharged from the disease as of now.
With 6,449 tests conducted on Friday, a total number of tests conducted reached to 4,32,999, Mohol said.
Pune district in Maharashtra reported 3,611 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which took its overall count to 1,60,455, a health official said on Friday.
The district's death toll due to the pandemic reached 3,937 with 64 succumbing to the infection during the day, he added.
"Of the 3,611 cases, 1,781 were from areas within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, which now has 90,871 patients," he said.
As many as 1,578 patients were discharged from hospitals on the day.
With 1,006 cases in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad township, the COVID-19 count there stands at 46,516 now.
The number of positive cases from rural areas of the district, the civil hospital and Pune Cantonment Board areas mounted to 23,068, he said.
(With inputs from PTI)