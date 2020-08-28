Coronavirus in Pune: With 1,773 new cases, PMC's COVID-19 tally jumps to 89,090; death toll reaches 2,146

Pune: As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in Pune rose by 1,773 in the last 24 hours to 89,090 on Thursday.
With 38 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 2,146, he said.
A total of 1,680 patients were discharged, taking the number of active cases to 14,995 during the day, he said.
As per the update, 71,949 people have recovered/discharged from the disease as of now.
With 6,092 tests conducted on Thursday, a total number of tests conducted reached to 4,26,550, Mohol said.
Meanwhile, Pune district reported 3,703 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its case count to 1,56,844, a health official said on Thursday.
The death toll reached 3,873 with 69 patients succumbing to the viral infection in this period, he added.
"1,773 new cases were found in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits which now has 89,090 patients. However, 1,680 patients were also discharged from city hospitals," the official said.
1,105 new cases were found in Pimpri-Chinchwad area where the case count now stands at 45,510.
