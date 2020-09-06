Coronavirus in Pune: With 1,736 new cases, PMC's COVID-19 tally jumps to 1,03,812; death toll reaches 2,468

Pune: As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in Pune rose by 1,736 in the last 24 hours to 1,03,812 on Saturday.

With 37 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 2,468, he said.

A total of 1,456 patients were discharged, taking the number of active cases to 15,973 during the day, he said.

As per the update, 85,371 people have recovered/discharged from the disease as of now.

With 6,704 tests conducted on Saturday, a total number of tests conducted reached to 4,84,182, Mohol said.