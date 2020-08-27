Coronavirus in Pune: With 1,617 new cases, PMC's COVID-19 tally jumps to 87,317; death toll reaches 2,108

Pune: As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in Pune rose by 1,617 in the last 24 hours to 87,317 on Wednesday.

With 31 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 2,108, he said.

A total of 1,369 patients were discharged, taking the number of active cases to 14,940 during the day, he said.

As per the update, 70,269 people have recovered/discharged from the disease as of now.

With 6,164 tests conducted on Monday, a total number of tests conducted reached to 4,20,058, Mohol said.