Coronavirus in Pune: With 1,617 new cases, PMC's COVID-19 tally jumps to 1,02,076; death toll reaches 2,431

Pune: As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in Pune rose by 1,617 in the last 24 hours to 1,02,076 on Saturday.

With 30 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 2,431, he said.

A total of 1,830 patients were discharged, taking the number of active cases to 15,730 during the day, he said.

As per the update, 83,915 people have recovered/discharged from the disease as of now.

With 6,723 tests conducted on Saturday, a total number of tests conducted reached to 4,77,478, Mohol said.