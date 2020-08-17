Coronavirus in Pune: With 1,522 new cases, PMC's COVID-19 tally jumps to 74,098; death toll at 1,739

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in Pune rose by 1,522 in the last 24 hours to 74,098 on Sunday.
With 29 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 1,739, he said.
A total of 1,412 patients were discharged, taking the number of active cases to 14,702 during the day, he said.
As per the update, 57,657 people have recovered/discharged from the disease as of now.
With 5,707 tests conducted on Sunday, a total number of tests conducted reached to 3,59,809, Mohol said.
Meanwhile, Pune district reported 2,800 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the overall number to 1,25,197, a health official said on Sunday.
The death toll in the district crossed the 3,000-mark to reach at 3,022 after 65 patients succumbed to the infection, he said.
As many as 1,412 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, he added.
With the addition of 950 cases in the nearby industrial township of Pimpri Chinchwad, the COVID-19 count there now stands at 35,397.
The cumulative figure of positive cases reported from rural parts of the district, the civil hospital and areas under the Pune Cantonment Board has increased to 15,702, he said.
(With inputs from PTI)
