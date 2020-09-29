Coronavirus in Pune: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases issued by PMC on September 29

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in the city rose by 1,040 to 1,43,955 on Tuesday.

With 40 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 3,446.

A total of 1,548 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 16,680.

As per the update, 1,23,829 people have recovered/discharged as of now.

With 5,678 tests conducted on Tuesday, the total number of tests conducted reached to 6,21,098.

Meanwhile, PMC has also issued a ward wise breakdown of the COVID-19 cases as of September 28. Yesterday, the 779 cases were reported within the limits of PMC.

Check out the cases in your ward here: