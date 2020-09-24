Coronavirus in Pune: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases issued by PMC as of September 24

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in the city rose by 1,512 to 1,37,330 on Thursday.

With 42 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 3,255.

A total of 1,328 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 17,449.

As per the update, 1,16,626 people have recovered/discharged as of now.

With 5,642 tests conducted on Thursday, the total number of tests conducted reached to 5,94,949.

In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 784 COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 cases total to 73,260.

16 deaths were recorded during the day. Now, the death toll due to the infection is 1,206.

A total of 1,559 people were discharged on Thursday, taking the total of cured COVID-19 patients to 63,814.

Here is ward-wise data of PMC's positive cases as of 24th Sept. 2020