Coronavirus in Pune: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases issued by PMC as of September 24

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in the city rose by 1,512 to 1,37,330 on Thursday.
With 42 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 3,255.
A total of 1,328 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 17,449.
As per the update, 1,16,626 people have recovered/discharged as of now.
With 5,642 tests conducted on Thursday, the total number of tests conducted reached to 5,94,949.
In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 784 COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 cases total to 73,260.
16 deaths were recorded during the day. Now, the death toll due to the infection is 1,206.
A total of 1,559 people were discharged on Thursday, taking the total of cured COVID-19 patients to 63,814.
Here is ward-wise data of PMC's positive cases as of 24th Sept. 2020
Dhankawadi - Sahakarnagar 240 (140)
Hadapsar - Mundhwa 203 (202)
Sinhgad Road 174 (154)
Warje - Karvenagar 166 (152)
Nagar Road - Vadgaonsheri 152 (108)
Bibwewadi 115 (63)
Kasba - Vishrambaugwada 108 (85)
Kothrud - Bawdhan 103 (80)
Aundh - Baner 97 (61)
Yerawada - Kalas - Dhanori 85 (62)
Kondhwa - Yewalewadi 78 (76)
Wanawadi - Ramtekadi 69 (33)
Shivajinagar - Gholeroad 60 (28)
Dhole Patil Road 60 (34)
Bhawani Peth 43 (41)
Out of PMC 36 (45)
Grand Total 1789 (1364)
Note :- Patient count of 22nd Sept. is mentioned in the bracket.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra added another 1,000 Covid-19 deaths in 72 hours to shoot past the 34,000-mark even as new cases continued to remain in the upper echelons though the recovery rate improved, health officials said here on Thursday.
The state recorded 19,164 new cases - lower than the highest tally of 24,886 (September 11) - which pushed the state's total up from 12,63,799 to 12,82,963 cases till date.
Adding 459 more fatalities - down from the peak of 515 - the state's death toll shot past 34,000, from 33,886 to 34,345 now.
For the sixth consecutive day, the state's recovery rate jumped - from 75.65 per cent to 75.86 per cent - while the current mortality (death) rate stood at 2.68 per cent on Thursday.
Against this, 17,184 fully recovered patients returned home taking the total of discharged patients from 956,030 to 973,214 till date - much higher than the 274,993 active cases currently in the state.
As per the figures on Thursday, there was one death roughly every 3.13 minutes and 799 new cases added every hour to the state tally.
