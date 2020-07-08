Coronavirus in Pune: Two BJP MLAs Mukta Tilak and Rahul Kool test positive for COVID-19

Pune: BJP MLAs Mukta Tilak and Rahul Kool from Kasba Peth and Daund assembly constituency respectively have tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, both the leaders are asymptomatic and are advised to quarantine themselves.

Kasba Peth MLA and former Pune Mayor Mukta Tilak said that she and her mother have contracted the infection. Taking to Twitter she said, "Today me and my mother have been tested positive for Covid-19. We both are not showing any symptoms & have been advised by doctors to be under home quarantine & have thus self-isolated. All other family members have been tested negative. Stay Home, Stay Safe"