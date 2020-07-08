Coronavirus in Pune: Two BJP MLAs Mukta Tilak and Rahul Kool test positive for COVID-19

Pune: BJP MLAs Mukta Tilak and Rahul Kool from Kasba Peth and Daund assembly constituency respectively have tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, both the leaders are asymptomatic and are advised to quarantine themselves.
Kasba Peth MLA and former Pune Mayor Mukta Tilak said that she and her mother have contracted the infection. Taking to Twitter she said, "Today me and my mother have been tested positive for Covid-19. We both are not showing any symptoms & have been advised by doctors to be under home quarantine & have thus self-isolated. All other family members have been tested negative. Stay Home, Stay Safe"
Rahul Kool also said that he has quarantined himself as per the doctor's advice. "Hello everyone, as per the doctor's advice I tested for COVID-19 and the result is positive. Luckily my family who have been in touch with me, all the colleagues in the office have tested negative, my condition is stable and no one should worry as proper treatment has begun."
Meanwhile, 1,134 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours in Pune district.
The total positive cases stand at 30,978 and the death toll at 919, according to Dr Bhagawan Pawar, District Health Officer, Pune.
In Pune Municipal Corporation, 640 fresh COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths were reported on Tuesday. The total positive cases stand at 23,021 and the death toll at 751, tweeted Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.
672 patients became free from the virus on Tuesday, taking the total to 14,411.
