Coronavirus in Pune: This is where you can visit for your post-COVID treatment

Increasing cases of COVID-19 is not the only issue with the disease, after the illness, recovered patients may continue to report a wide variety of signs and symptoms including fatigue, body ache, cough, sore throat, difficulty in breathing, etc.

To tackle the issue several states and local bodies are setting up post-COVID care centres. In one such move, four post-COVID care facilities will be set up in Pune.

Post-COVID care centres in Pune:

These four facilities will be started soon at Sassoon General Hospitals, Naidu Infectious Disease Hospital and two other facilities run by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in Shivaji Nagar and Baner.

The information was shared by Pune Municipal Corporation's mayor Murlidhar Mohol.