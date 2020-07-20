Coronavirus in Pune: Strict lockdown will not be extended beyond July 23, says district collector

The ongoing strict lockdown in Pune will not be extended beyond July 23, but there will be some restrictions in place in the city to curb the spread of coronavirus, a district official said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, district collector Naval Kishore Ram said the lockdown restrictions, which are in place in the city until July 23, will not be extended.

Authorities imposed a strict lockdown from July 14 until July 23 after the western Maharashtra city witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Trade Associations of Pune (FTAP), warned of protest if the lockdown is extended beyond July 23.