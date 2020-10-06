Coronavirus in Pune: Revised list of COVID-19 micro-containment zones as given by Pune Municipal Corporation

Pune reported 391 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 1,49,790 on October 5.

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, 32 people succumbed to the infection, with this the death toll went up to 3,679. A total of 917 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 14,841.

As per the update, 1,31,270 people have recovered/discharged as of now. With 1,839 tests conducted today, the total number of tests conducted reached to 6,49,439.

The number of micro containment zones within the limits of PMC has come down to 59. Earlier, the list had 74 micro containment zones.

Here is the full revised list of COVID-19 micro-containment zones as given by Pune Municipal Corporation: