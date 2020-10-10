Coronavirus in Pune: Residents should not step out without wearing masks, warns Maha DCM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Pune's Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar has warned Punekars not to step out of their houses without wearing masks. He was speaking at the meeting with elected members, police and government officials in the city on Friday.

Pawar said that during his visits to various parts of the city, he noticed that many citizens are not wearing masks. "I was told by the police and municipal corporation officials that they are regularly fining violators, but people are still neglecting the virus prevention guidelines. It is a must to wear masks. Residents should not step out without wearing it," he added.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Pawar also pulled up an official at the meeting for not wearing a mask.

Meanwhile, Pune district reported 1,957 new coronavirus cases, taking the caseload to 3,03,349, a health official said on Friday evening.

With 46 fatalities, the death toll in the district reached 7,074, he added.

"Of the 1,957 cases, 697 were detected in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 1,52,897 cases so far. "However, 970 patients were also discharged from the hospitals in the city," the official said.

With 490 new cases, the tally in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area rose to 82,993.

Besides, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Friday crossed the 15 lakh-mark with the addition of 12,134 cases, a health department official said.

The case count now stands at 15,06,018, he said.

The state reported 302 deaths on Friday, which took the fatality count to 39,732, the official said.

A total of 17,323 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the recovery count to 12,29,339. The state now has 2,36,491 active cases.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 15,06,018, new cases: 12,134, death toll: 39,732 discharged: 12,29,339, active cases: 2,36,491, people tested so far: 74,87,383.

