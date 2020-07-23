Coronavirus in Pune: Record one-day rise of 3,218 new COVID-19 cases; death toll reaches 1,504

Pune: Pune district in Maharashtra reported the highest single-day increase of 3,218 coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday, that pushed its tally to 59,634, a health official said.

The death toll reached 1,504 with 62 patients succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

"Of the 3,218 new cases, 1,625 were found in the areas within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, where the number of patients has now reached 39,060," the official said.

As many as 883 patients were discharged from hospitals in the district on Wednesday.

As 1,189 cases were reported in the neighbouring industrial township of Pimpri Chinchwad, its COVID-19 count mounted to 13,746, he added.

The number of positive cases reported so far from the rural parts of the district, areas within the Pune Cantonment Board limits and the civil hospital went up to 6,828, the official said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported its highest-ever spike in COVID-19 cases with 10,576 cases, taking the state tally to 3,37,607.

There are 1,36,980 active cases in the state while 5,552 patients were discharged, taking the number of discharges to 1,87,769.

The number of fatalities due to COVID-19 rose to 12,556 after 280 deaths were reported due to the infection.

The state also reported 302 deaths due to other causes.

With 37,724 cases and 648 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India stands at 11,92,915, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of cases include 4,11,133 active cases, 7,53,050 cured/discharged/migrated and 28,732 deaths, the ministry said.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)