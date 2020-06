Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's ward-wise list of COVID-19 cases

Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Tuesday evening said that 266 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Pune and the total COVID-19 cases in the city are 6,795.

Here is the ward-wise list of COVID-19 cases till May 31:

Tadiwala Road- Sasoon Hospital: 1099

Koregaon Park- Ghorpadi: 343

Kalas - Dhanori: 49

Phule Nagar - Nagpur Chawl: 117

Yerwada: 685

Rasta Peth - Ravivar Peth: 210

Kahdakmal Aali- Mahatma Phule Peth: 367

Lohiya Nagar- Kasewadi: 245

Shanivar Peth - Sadashiv Peth: 37

Kasba Peth - Somwar Peth: 272

Navi Peth- Parvati: 283

Deccan Gymkhana- Model Colony: 143

Pune University- Wakadewadi: 385