Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 98, one death recorded on January 25

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 1,842 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, slipping below the 2,000-mark after a week, taking its tally to 20,10,948, the state health department said.

With 30 more deaths, the state's fatality count rose to 50,815, the department said a statement.

The state had recorded 1,924 fresh cases of coronavirus on January 18.

The department said of the 30 deaths, 12 were from the past 48 hours, while one from the last week. The remaining 17 deaths occurred in the period before the last week, but were added to the fatality tally now, the statement said.

A total of 3,080 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, which took the number of recovered persons in Maharashtra to 19,15,344, it added.

There are 43,561 active cases in the state at present, the statement said.

With 50,403 new tests, the number of samples tested so far for coronavirus in Maharashtra has gone up to 1,42,57,998, it said.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 95.25 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.53 per cent, the department said.

Currently, 2,07,971 people are in home quarantine and 2,360 are in institutional quarantine in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 20,10,948; new cases 1,842; deaths: 50,815; discharged 19,15,344; active cases: 43,561; people tested so far: 1,42,57,998.

