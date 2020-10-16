Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 549, PCMC records 322 new cases

Pune reported 549 new coronavirus cases yesterday, taking its COVID-19 count to 1,56,144.

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, 21 people succumbed to the infection, with this the death toll went up to 3,920.

A total of 825 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 10,536. As of now, 1,41,688 people were dischraged/recovered.

Yesterday 4,220 tests were conducted taking the total count to 6,92,156.