Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 549, PCMC records 322 new cases

Pune reported 549 new coronavirus cases yesterday, taking its COVID-19 count to 1,56,144.
As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, 21 people succumbed to the infection, with this the death toll went up to 3,920.
A total of 825 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 10,536. As of now, 1,41,688 people were dischraged/recovered.
Yesterday 4,220 tests were conducted taking the total count to 6,92,156.
Meanwhile, in the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 322 COVID-19 cases were reported yesterday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 84,886. 2 deaths were recorded during the day. Now, the death toll due to the infection is at 1,457.
A total of 534 people were discharged on the day, taking the total of cured COVID-19 patients to 80,280.
Yesterday 3,314 tests were conducted and the tally has reached 3,72,797.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)