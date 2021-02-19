Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 527, four fatalities recorded on February 19

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday reported more than 6,000 new coronavirus infections in a single day for the first time after more than three months, indicating a worsening pandemic situation.

As many as 6,112 fresh cases were reported during the day, most of them coming from Akola, Pune and Mumbai divisions, said an official of the state health department.

The state had reported more than 6,000 cases in a single day on October 30 earlier, and the numbers had dropped steadily thereafter.

With 6,112 cases on Friday, caseload in the state rose to 20,87,632, while 44 fatalities took the death toll to 51,713, the official said.

Of 44 deaths, 19 occurred in last 48 hours, 10 in the last week while 15 had taken place before that, he said.

With 67,126 tests on Friday, the total of coronavirus tests conducted so far reached 1,55,88,324.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 20,87,632, new cases: 6,112, death toll: 51,713, discharged: 19,89,963, active cases: 44,765, people tested so far: 1,55,88,324.