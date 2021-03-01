Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 406, four fatalities recorded on March 1

Meanwhile, after reporting more than 8,000 COVID-19 cases for five consecutive days, Maharashtra on Monday witnessed a slight dip in fresh infections with the addition of 6,397 cases, taking the overall tally to 21,61,467, the state health department said.

With 30 more patients succumbing to the COVID-19 disease, the overall death toll in the state mounted to 52,184, it said.

A total of 5,754 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 20,30,458, a health official said, adding that the state is now left with 77,618 active cases.

With 61,746 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far for coronavirus in Maharashtra rose to 1,63,46,358, it said.

Currently, 3,43,947 people are in home quarantine in the state while 3,482 people are in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 21,61,467, deaths 52,184, recoveries 20,30,458, active cases 77,618 and people tested so far 1,63,46,358.