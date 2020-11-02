Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 377, PCMC records 143 new cases

Pune on Sunday reported 377 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,61,711.
As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, death toll climbed to 4,244 with 17 new fatalities.
A total of 240 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 5,732. As of now, 1,51,735 people were discharged/ recovered. On Sunday, 2,587 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,39,465.
In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 143 COVID-19 cases were reported on November 1, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 87,883. With one new death, the cumulative toll in the twin-city reached 1,528.
A total of 113 people were discharged, taking the total of cured COVID-19 patients to 84,591. A total of 2,351 tests were conducted on Sunday and the tally has reached 4,06,811.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 5,369 new coronavirus positive cases, which took the state's infection tally to 16,83,775, the health department said. The death toll crossed the 44,000-mark as 113 patients succumbed to the infection. The fatality count now stands at 44,024, it said.
A total of 3,726 patients recovered during the day. With this, the number of active cases came down to 1,25,109, the department said in a statement. The recovery count in the state has reached 15,14,079, it said.
The state's recovery rate is now 89.92 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.61 per cent, the department said. So far, 90,24,871 people have been tested across the state, of whom 57,468 were tested on Sunday alone. At present there are 25,44,799 people in home quarantine and 12,230 in institutional quarantine, it said.
