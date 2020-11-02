Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 377, PCMC records 143 new cases

Pune on Sunday reported 377 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,61,711.

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, death toll climbed to 4,244 with 17 new fatalities.

A total of 240 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 5,732. As of now, 1,51,735 people were discharged/ recovered. On Sunday, 2,587 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,39,465.

In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 143 COVID-19 cases were reported on November 1, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 87,883. With one new death, the cumulative toll in the twin-city reached 1,528.

A total of 113 people were discharged, taking the total of cured COVID-19 patients to 84,591. A total of 2,351 tests were conducted on Sunday and the tally has reached 4,06,811.