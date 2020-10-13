Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 351, PCMC records 246 new cases

Pune reported 351 new coronavirus cases yesterday, taking its COVID-19 count to 1,54,581.
As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, 14 people succumbed to the infection, with this the death toll went up to 3,844.
A total of 950 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 12,285.
Yesterday 1,920 tests were conducted taking the total count tp 6,79,351.
Meanwhile, in the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 246 COVID-19 cases were reported yesterday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 83,031. 9 deaths were recorded during the day. Now, the death toll due to the infection is at 1,441.
A total of 609 people were discharged on the day, taking the total of cured COVID-19 patients to 78,758.
Yesterday 2,359 tests were conducted and the tally has reached 3,64,479.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Pune district rose to 3,07,852 with the addition of 988 new cases in the last 24 hours, a health official said on Monday.
With 37 patients succumbing to the infection, the fatality count in the district reached 7,204, he said.
At the same time, 950 patients were discharged from hospitals.
"Of the 988 cases, 351 cases were reported from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits while 246 infections were reported from Pimpri Chinchwad township," the official said.
The number of cases from rural, civil hospital and the Pune cantonment board area increased to 69,240, he said.
