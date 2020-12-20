Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 322, five fatalities recorded on Dec 20

Pune reported 322 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,76,065 on Sunday.
According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,577 with five new fatalities.
A total of 228 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 5,191.
As of now, 1,66,297 people were discharged/ recovered.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 3,811 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 18,96,518, the state health department said.
With 98 more people succumbing to the viral disease, the total tally of fatalities rose to 48,746, it said.
A total of 2,064 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 17,83,905. The state is now left with 62,743 active cases.
A total of 1,21,19,196 people have been tested so far.
The state's case recovery rate reached 94.06 per cent while the case fatality rate is 2.57 per cent, a health department statement said.
The COVID-19 figures in Maharashtra are: Positive cases 18,96,518, deaths 48,746, recoveries 17,83,905, active cases 62,743, total tests 1,21,19,196.
