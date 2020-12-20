Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 322, five fatalities recorded on Dec 20

Pune reported 322 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,76,065 on Sunday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,577 with five new fatalities.

A total of 228 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 5,191.

As of now, 1,66,297 people were discharged/ recovered.