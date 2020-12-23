Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 307, one death recorded on Dec 23

Pune reported 307 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,76,769 on Wednesday.
According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,588 with one new fatality.
A total of 451 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 4,875.
As of now, 1,67,306 people were discharged/ recovered.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 case tally on Wednesday reached 19,06,371 as it recorded 3,913 fresh cases, said a health official.
The state also reported 93 fatalities during the day, taking the death toll to 48,969, he said.
A total of 7,620 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recovered people to 18,01,700.
With this the number of active patients is 54,573.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 19,06,371, new cases: 3,913, death toll: 48,969, discharged: 18,01,700, active cases: 54,573, people tested so far: 1,22,78,476.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)