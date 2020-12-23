Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 307, one death recorded on Dec 23

Pune reported 307 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,76,769 on Wednesday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,588 with one new fatality.

A total of 451 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 4,875.

As of now, 1,67,306 people were discharged/ recovered.