Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 302, seven fatalities recorded on Dec 16

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 18,80,893 on Wednesday with the addition of 4,304 fresh cases, said a state health department official.

The state also reported 95 more deaths, taking the fatality count to 48,434, he said.

The state reported a drop in number of positive patients by 10,218 compared to Tuesday with the authorities attributing it to reconciliation of figures in database where some names were repeated.

The reconciliation procedure has been completed of the data compiled till November 12.

The remaining data is going through a similar procedure and there may be further correction in the figures, said the official from the health department.

It has also resulted in reducing the discharged patients' figure by 791, he added.

A total of 4,678 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recovered people to 17,69,897, the official said.

With this, the number of active cases stood at 61,454, he said.

The state has so far conducted 1,18,71,449 COVID-19 tests.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 18,80,893, new cases: 4,304, deaths: 48,434, discharged: 17,69,897, active cases: 61,454, people tested so far: 1,18,71,449.

(With PTI inputs)