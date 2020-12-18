Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 298, five fatalities recorded on Dec 18

Pune reported 298 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,75,415 on Friday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,564 with five new fatalities.

A total of 276 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 5,061.

As of now, 1,65,790 people were discharged/ recovered.