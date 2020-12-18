Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 298, five fatalities recorded on Dec 18

Pune reported 298 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,75,415 on Friday.
According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,564 with five new fatalities.
A total of 276 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 5,061.
As of now, 1,65,790 people were discharged/ recovered.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra's coronavirus tally on Friday reached 18,88,767 after 3,994 people tested positive for the infection, a state health official said.
With the death of 75 patients, the fatality count went up to 48,574, he said.
A total of 4,467 patients were discharged after recuperating, taking the recovery count to 17,78,722.
The number of active patients in the state is 60,352 at present, the official said.
The state has so far conducted 1,19,96,624 tests.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 18,88,767, new cases: 3,994, death toll: 48,574, discharged: 17,78,722, active cases: 60,352, people tested so far: 1,19,96,624.
(With PTI inputs)
