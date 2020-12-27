Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 292, nine fatalities recorded on Dec 27

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra rose to 19,19,550 on Sunday with the addition of 3,314 fresh infections, the state health department said.

With 66 more people succumbing to the viral disease, the overall death toll in the state mounted to 49,255, it said in a statement.

A total of 2,124 patients were discharged in the state during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 18,09,948, it said.

The state has 59,214 active cases.

With 50,635 new tests, the total number of tests conducted in Maharashtra went up to 1,25,02,554.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 case recovery rate has improved to 94.29 per cent while the case fatality rate stood at 2.57 per cent, the release said.

