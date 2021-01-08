Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 291, five fatalities recorded on January 8

Pune reported 291 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,80,965 on Friday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,668 with five new fatalities.

A total of 249 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 2,715.

As of now, 1,73,582 people have been discharged/ recovered.