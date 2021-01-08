Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 291, five fatalities recorded on January 8

Pune reported 291 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,80,965 on Friday.
According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,668 with five new fatalities.
A total of 249 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 2,715.
As of now, 1,73,582 people have been discharged/ recovered.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra's coronavirus tally on Friday increased to 19,61,975 with the addition of 3,693 cases, a state health official said.
As the virus claimed the lives of 73 patients during the day, the fatality count mounted to 49,970, he said.
A total of 2,890 patients were discharged from hospitals post-treatment on Friday, pushing the recovery count to 18,58,999.
There are 51,838 active cases in the state at present.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 19,61,975, new cases: 3,693, death toll: 49,970, discharged: 18,58,999, active cases: 51,838, people tested so far: 1,32,67,917.
(With PTI inputs)
