Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 284, PCMC records 161 new cases

Pune yesterday reported 284 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,60,961.

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, 16 people succumbed to the infection, with this the death toll went up to 4,211.

A total of 322 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 5,605. As of now, 151,145 people were discharged/ recovered.

Yesterday, 2,970 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,34,352.

In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 161 COVID-19 cases were reported yesterday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 87,594. Meanwhile, 1 death was recorded during the day, taking the death toll due to the infection to 1,527.

A total of 121 people were discharged on the day, taking the total of cured COVID-19 patients to 84,246. A total of 2,206 tests were conducted on yesterday and the tally has reached 4,02,714.

Meanwhile, Pune district reported 715 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its infection count to 7,22,820, while 29 deaths increased the toll to 7,857.