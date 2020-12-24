Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 278, four fatalities recorded on Dec 24

Pune reported 278 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,77,047 on Thursday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,592 with four new fatalities.

A total of 481 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 4,668.

As of now, 1,67,787 people have been discharged/ recovered.