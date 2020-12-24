Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 278, four fatalities recorded on Dec 24

Pune reported 278 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,77,047 on Thursday.
According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,592 with four new fatalities.
A total of 481 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 4,668.
As of now, 1,67,787 people have been discharged/ recovered.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 19,09,951 on Thursday as it recorded 3,580 new cases, a health official said.
The state reported 89 fatalities during the day which took the death toll to 49,058, he said.
A total of 3,171 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the tally of recovered people to 18,04,871.
The number of active patients in the state now is 54,891.
As many as 855 COVID-19 patients from other states have received treatment in Maharashtra, including 68 who died.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 19,09,951, new cases: 3,580, death toll: 49,058, discharged: 18,04,871, active cases: 54,891, people tested so far: 1,23,41,204.
(With PTI inputs)