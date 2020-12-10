Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 258, eight fatalities recorded on Dec 10

Pune reported 258 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,73,155 on Thursday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,522 with eight new fatalities.

A total of 255 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 5,082. As of now, 1,63,551 people were discharged/ recovered.

On Thursday, 3,795 tests were conducted taking the total count to 8,52,801.