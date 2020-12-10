Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 258, eight fatalities recorded on Dec 10

Pune reported 258 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,73,155 on Thursday.
According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,522 with eight new fatalities.
A total of 255 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 5,082. As of now, 1,63,551 people were discharged/ recovered.
On Thursday, 3,795 tests were conducted taking the total count to 8,52,801.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Thursday reached 18,68,172 with the addition of 3,824 cases, a state health official said.
As the virus claimed the lives of 70 patients during the day, the fatality count went up to 47,972, he said.
A total of 5,008 patients were discharged on Thursday, which pushed the recovery count of the state to 17,47,199.
The number of active cases in Maharashtra is now 71,910.
The state has so far conducted 1,15,02,427 tests.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 18,68,172, new cases: 3,824, death toll: 47,972, discharged: 17,47,199, active cases: 71,910, people tested so far: 1,15,02,427.
(With PTI inputs)