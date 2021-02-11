Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 256, one fatality recorded on February 11

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported more than 3,200 new coronavirus cases for a second day this week on Thursday, while 25 patients succumbed to the infection even as 6,107 people were discharged from hospitals after recovery, said an official from the state health department.

With 3,297 fresh COVID-19 cases, the statewide tally rose to 20,52,905, said the official.

The state also reported the death of 25 people from COVID-19, taking the fatality count to 51,415, he said.

Of these deaths, 21 occurred in the past 48 hours, while remaining four took place last week but were added to the fatality tally now, the official said.

After reconciliation of data until January 31 this year, there has been a reduction in number of cumulative cases by 2,645. However, there is no change in the states cumulative death tally, he said.

A total of 6,107 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 19,70,053, the department said.

The state is now left with 30,265 active cases.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 95.84 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.50 per cent, it said.

With 55,136 more samples tested for detection of COVID-19, the number of tests conducted in the state so far rose to 1,51,63,781.

At present, there are 1,66,785 people in home isolation and 1,852 in institutional quarantine, the official said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 20,52,905, new cases: 3,297 death toll: 51,415, discharged: 19,70,053, active cases: 30,265, people tested so far: 1,51,63,781.