Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 248, PCMC records 128 cases

Pune reported 248 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,64,589 on Saturday.

According to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,381 with 8 new fatalities. A total of 326 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 4,290. As of now, 1,55,918 people were discharged/ recovered. On Saturday, 1,824 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,67,836.

In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 128 COVID-19 cases were reported on November 14, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 89,509. With 3 deaths reported, the cumulative toll in the twin-city reached 1,561.