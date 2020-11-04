Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 247, PCMC records 133 new cases

Pune reported 247 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,62,091 on Tuesday.

According to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, death toll climbed to 4,275 with 16 new fatalities. A total of 280 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 5,647. As of now, 1,52,169 people were discharged/ recovered. On Tuesday, 2,327 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,42,968.

In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 133 COVID-19 cases were reported on November 3, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 88,129. With four new deaths, the cumulative toll in the twin-city reached 1,533.