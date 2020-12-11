Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 247, eight fatalities recorded on Dec 11

Meanwhile, the coronavirus tally in Maharashtra on Friday increased to 18,72,440 as 4,268 people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said.

The fatality count due to the virus mounted to 48,059 with the death of 87 patients.

A total of 2,774 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the state's recovery count to 17,49,973, the official said.

The number of active patients in the state is 73,315.

Till now, 1,15,70,137 tests have been conducted in the state.

(With PTI inputs)