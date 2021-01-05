Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 233, two fatalities recorded on January 5

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally increased to 19,50,171 on Tuesday after it recorded 3,160 fresh cases of the viral infection, while more than 2,800 patients were discharged from hospitals, said a state health department official.

The state reported 64 more deaths due to the infection, taking the fatality count to 49,759, he said.

Also, 2,828 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the tally of recovered people to 18,50,189, the official said.

With this, the state now has 49,067 active cases of coronavirus.

So far, 150 COVID-19 patients from other states have received treatment in Maharashtra and of these, 69 have died, he said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 19,50,171, new cases 3,160, deaths 49,759, discharged 18,50,189, active cases 49,067, people tested so far 1,30,61,976.