Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 232, four fatalities recorded on January 22

Pune reported 232 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,84,264 on Friday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,729 with four new fatalities.

A total of 290 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 2,111.

As of now, 1,77,406 people have been discharged/ recovered.