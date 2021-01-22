Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 232, four fatalities recorded on January 22

Pune reported 232 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,84,264 on Friday.
According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,729 with four new fatalities.
A total of 290 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 2,111.
As of now, 1,77,406 people have been discharged/ recovered.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 2,779 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday.
"Today, newly 2779 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 3419 patients have been cured today. Totally 1906827 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 44926. The patient recovery rate in the state is 95.17%," tweeted Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)