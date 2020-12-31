Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 229, five fatalities recorded on Dec 31

Pune reported 229 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,78,769 on Thursday.
According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,631 with five new fatalities.
A total of 421 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 3,317
As of now, 1,70,821 people have been discharged/ recovered.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 caseload rose to 19,32,112 on Thursday with 3,509 fresh cases being reported.
As many as 58 coronavirus patients died during the day, taking the death toll to 49,521, the state health department said.
On the other hand, 3,612 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered persons to 18,28,546.
There are 52,902 active cases in the state.
A total of 75,374 samples were tested for coronavirus on Thursday, taking the tally of tests conducted so far to 1,27,47,633.
The recovery rate in the state is 94.64 percent while the fatality rate is 2. 56 percent.
Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 19,32,112, New cases 3,509, Death toll 49,521, Recoveries 18,28,546, Active cases 52,902, Total tests 1,27, 47,633.