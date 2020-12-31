Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 229, five fatalities recorded on Dec 31

Pune reported 229 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,78,769 on Thursday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,631 with five new fatalities.

A total of 421 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 3,317

As of now, 1,70,821 people have been discharged/ recovered.