Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 227, five fatalities recorded on January 21

Pune reported 227 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,84,014 on Monday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,725 with five new fatalities.

A total of 304 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 2,173.

As of now, 1,77,116 people have been discharged/ recovered.

Meanwhile, more than 10 months after reporting its first COVID-19 case, Maharashtra reached the grim milestone of 20 lakh infections on Thursday after 2,886 people tested positive for the infection, while 52 patients died due to the disease, said a state health official.

With the new cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 20,00,878. The grim milestone was reached more than 10 months after the first coronavirus case was reported in the state in second week of March 2020.

The state had crossed the 10-lakh case mark in second week of September.

Maharashtra has also become the first state in the country to reach the 20-lakh COVID-19 caseload mark.

The state reported 52 more deaths due to the infection, taking the fatality count to 50,634, the official said.

Also, 3,980 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the tally of recovered people to 19,03,408, the official said.

The state now has 45,622 active cases of COVID-19, he said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 20,00,878, new cases: 2,886, deaths: 50,634, discharged: 19,03,408, active cases: 45,622, people tested so far: 1,40,19,188.