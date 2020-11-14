Mumbai

Updated on

Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 226, PCMC records 98 cases

By FPJ Web Desk

BL soni

Pune reported 226 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,64,341 on Friday.

According to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,373 with 5 new fatalities. A total of 367 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 4,376. As of now, 1,55,592 people were discharged/ recovered. On Friday, 2,064 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,66,012.

In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 98 COVID-19 cases were reported on November 13, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 89,381. With 3 deaths reported, the cumulative toll in the twin-city reached 1,559.

