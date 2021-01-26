Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 225 on January 26

Pune reported 225 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,85,005 on Tuesday, January 26.

A total of 258 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of total patients recovered to 1,78,274.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, a total of 2,402 COVID-19 tests were conducted today, taking the total number to 10,08,636.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 20,13,353 on Tuesday after it recorded 2,405 fresh cases, while more than 2,100 patients recovered from the infection, said a state health department official.

After dropping below 2,000 on Monday, which saw 1,842 new infections, the single-day count again breached that mark.

The state also reported 47 deaths, taking the fatality count to 50,862, he said.

Also, 2,106 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the tally of recovered people to 19,17,450, the official said.

With this, the number of active cases stood at 43,811.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 20,13,353, new cases: 2,405, death toll: 50,862, discharged: 19,17,450, active cases: 43,811, people tested so far: 1,42,57,998.