Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 224, four fatalities recorded on January 12

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 2,936 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 19,74,488, the state health department said.

With 50 more people succumbing to the viral disease, the cumulative death toll in the state mounted to 50,151, an official said.

A total of 3,282 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the total count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 18,71,120, the official said, adding that the state is now left with 51,892 active cases.

With 57,505 new tests conducted for coronavirus, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 1,35,00,734, the official said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 19,74,488, new cases: 2,936, death toll: 50,151, discharged: 18,71,120, active cases: 51,892, people tested so far: 1,35,00,734.