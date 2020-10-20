Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 214, PCMC records 159 new cases

Pune reported 214 new coronavirus cases yesterday, taking its COVID-19 count to 1,57,631.
As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, 18 people succumbed to the infection, with this the death toll went up to 4,001.
A total of 505 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 9,198. As of now, 1,44,432 people were dischraged/recovered.
Yesterday 1,497 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,03,621.
In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 159 COVID-19 cases were reported yesterday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 85,677. Meanwhile, 8 deaths were recorded during the day. Now, the death toll due to the infection is at 1,485.
A total of 414 people were discharged on the day, taking the total of cured COVID-19 patients to 81,784.
Yesterday 2,099 tests were conducted and the tally has reached 3,81,784.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally crossed the 16 lakh mark even as deaths and new cases continued to plummet, health officials said here on Monday,
The state witnessed 125 deaths on Monday -- around 25 per cent compared to the peak of 515 deaths reported on September 15 -- taking the state's death toll to 42,240.
The state reported 5,984 new cases in the last 24 hours -- around 25 per cent lower than the peak single-day tally of 24,886 reported on September 11 -- taking the state's Covid tally past the 16 lakh mark to 16,01,365.
Covid-19 cases and fatalities in Maharashtra are among the lowest in the past nearly four months, proving a great relief to the health authorities.
(With inputs from IANS)