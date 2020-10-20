Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 214, PCMC records 159 new cases

Pune reported 214 new coronavirus cases yesterday, taking its COVID-19 count to 1,57,631.

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, 18 people succumbed to the infection, with this the death toll went up to 4,001.

A total of 505 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 9,198. As of now, 1,44,432 people were dischraged/recovered.

Yesterday 1,497 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,03,621.