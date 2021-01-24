Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 208, three fatalities recorded on January 24

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's coronavirus infection count increased by 2,752 fresh cases on Sunday to reach 20,09,106, the state health department said.

As the virus claimed 45 lives during the day, the overall death toll reached 50,785 in the state, it said in a statement.

A total of 1,743 patients were discharged on Sunday following recovery. This took the overall recovery count in Maharashtra to 19,12,264.

Maharashtra is now left with 44,831 active cases, it said. The case recovery rate in the state is 95.18 per cent while the case fatality rare is 2.53 per cent.

With 61,766 new tests, the cumulative number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 1,42,07,595, the department said.

The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are: Positive cases 20,09,106, deaths 50,785, recoveries 19,12,264, active cases 44,831, total tests 1,42,07,595, tests conducted today 61,766.