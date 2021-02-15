Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 193, two fatalities recorded on February 15

Meanwhile, the daily count on Monday in Maharashtra fell but remained above the 3,000-mark for the sixth straight day as the state government warned of "harsh decisions" after the recent spike.

On Monday, the number of daily cases dipped to 3,365 in Maharashtra, where 4,092 infections, the highest single-day rise since the first week of January, were reported on Sunday.

Also, 23 more patients succumbed to the infection, while over 3,100 people recovered from the infection.

The state has registered 20,67,643 positive cases till now, an official statement said.

Maharashtra reported 2,216 new cases on February 8 and 2,515 a day later.

The states recovery rate is 95.7 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.49 per cent, the department said.

Currently, 1,74,704 people are in home quarantine and 1,714 in institutional quarantine in the state, it said.

With 37,418 new tests on Monday, the number of samples tested so far in the state increased to 1,53,59,026, the government said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 20,67,643; newcases3,365; deaths: 51,522; discharged 19,78,708; activecases: 36,201; people tested so far: 1,53,59,026.