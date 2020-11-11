Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 185, PCMC records 108 cases

Pune reported 185 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,63,619 on Tuesday.

According to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,352 with 4 new fatalities. A total of 357 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 4,782. As of now, 1,54,485 people were discharged/ recovered. On Tuesday, 2,229 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,58,723.

In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 108 COVID-19 cases were reported on November 10, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 88,986. With four deaths reported, the cumulative toll in the twin-city reached 1,551.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 case tally on Tuesday reached 17,26,926 as it recorded 3,791 fresh cases of the viral infection.

The state also reported 46 fatalities during the day, taking its death toll to 44,435. A total of 10,769 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recovered people to 15,88,091. There are 92,461 active cases in the state now.