Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 176, two fatalities recorded on February 2

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded less than 2,000 new coronavirus cases on the second straight day on Tuesday which took the state's caseload to 20,30,274, the Health department said.

The state added 1,927 new cases during the day, while on Monday 1,948 new infections had come to light.

As many as 30 people succumbed to COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 51,139, an official statement said.

Of 30 deaths, 19 were from the past 48 hours, while 11 were from the last week but recorded on Tuesday.

On the other hand, 4,011 patients were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, taking the overall number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 19,36,305, the department said.

The state now has 41,586 active cases.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 95.37 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.52 per cent, the department said.

With 50,769 tests conducted on Tuesday, the state so far has tested 1,47,06,992 samples.

