Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 160, PCMC records 76 cases

Pune reported 160 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,63,434 on Monday.

According to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,348 with 10 new fatalities. A total of 338 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 4,958. As of now, 1,54,128 people were discharged/ recovered. On Monday, 1,192 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,56,494.

In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 76 COVID-19 cases were reported on November 9, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 88,878. With one death reported, the cumulative toll in the twin-city reached 1,547.

A total of 409 people were discharged, taking a total of cured COVID-19 patients to 85,884. A total of 1,203 tests were conducted on Sunday and the tally has reached 4,20,419.