Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 1504, seven fatalities recorded on March 11

Pune reported 1,504 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 2,13,025 on Thursday.
According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,917 with seven new fatalities.
A total of 675 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of discharged/ recovered patients to 1,99,567.
As of now, there are 8,541 active COVID-19 cases.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 14,317 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike this year, which took its caseload to 22,66,374, a health official said.
With 57 fatalities, the death toll reached 52,667, he said.
On October 7, the state had reported 14,578 cases after which the number of daily cases had declined.
As many as 7,193 patients were discharged from hospitals on Thursday, taking the total of recoveries to 21,06,400.
The number of active cases in the state crossed one lakh to reach 1,06,070. On November 6 the state had reported 1,02,099 active cases and the numbers had dwindled after that.
However, since February 14 new cases have surged.
With 97,778 tests carried out on Thursday, the state has so far tested 1,72,13,312 samples for coronavirus.
There are 4,80,083 people in home quarantine while 4,719 are in institutional quarantine.
Out of 57 deaths, 25 occurred in the last 48 hours and 19 in the last week. Remaining 13 deaths were from the period before the last week.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 22,66,374, new cases: 14,317, death toll: 52,667, discharged: 21,06,400, active cases: 1,06,070, people tested so far: 1,72,13,312.
