Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 1504, seven fatalities recorded on March 11

Pune reported 1,504 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 2,13,025 on Thursday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,917 with seven new fatalities.

A total of 675 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of discharged/ recovered patients to 1,99,567.

As of now, there are 8,541 active COVID-19 cases.