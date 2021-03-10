Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 1352, seven fatalities recorded on March 10

Pune reported 1,352 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 2,11,521 on Wednesday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,910 with seven new fatalities.

A total of 646 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of discharged/ recovered patients to 1,98,892.

As of now, there are 7,719 active COVID-19 cases.