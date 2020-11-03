Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 133, PCMC records 113 new cases

Pune on Monday reported 133 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,61,844.
As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), death toll climbed to 4,259 with 15 new fatalities.
A total of 154 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 5,696. As of now, 1,51,889 people were discharged/ recovered. On Monday, 1,176 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,40,641.
In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 113 COVID-19 cases were reported on November 2, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 87,996. With one new death, the cumulative toll in the twin-city reached 1,529.
A total of 119 people were discharged, taking a total of cured COVID-19 patients to 84,710. A total of 1,738 tests were conducted on Monday and the tally has reached 4,08,549.
